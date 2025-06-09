NTT INDYCAR SERIES How to watch INDYCAR Road America Wisconsin: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Jun. 20, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The INDYCAR Series returns to the iconic Road America circuit for the XPEL Grand Prix, one of the most scenic and challenging road courses on the calendar. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR at Road America? What time does the race start?

The next race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025.

Where is the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America?

The race will take place at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Road America is a 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit that has challenged even the world's best racers. The race will consist of 223 miles over 55 laps.

How can I watch INDYCAR at Road America? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR at Road America race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR at Road America?

The 2025 INDYCAR at Road America race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Schedule

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22

