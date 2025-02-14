NTT IndyCar Series
How to watch the 2025 IndyCar season: TV channels, streaming, dates
NTT IndyCar Series

How to watch the 2025 IndyCar season: TV channels, streaming, dates

Published Feb. 14, 2025 11:23 a.m. ET

Get ready to experience another season of excitement with IndyCar racing! Keep reading for more information on how to watch the 2025 season of IndyCar.

When does the 2025 IndyCar season start?

The 2025 season of IndyCar begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The race starts at 12 p.m. ET on March 2nd, 2025. 

How can I watch the IndyCar 2025 season?

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, every IndyCar race will be broadcast live on FOX.

I can almost taste it. Welcome to the fastest racing on Earth | INDYCAR on FOX

I can almost taste it. Welcome to the fastest racing on Earth | INDYCAR on FOX

How can I stream IndyCar or watch without cable?

IndyCar races on FOX will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch IndyCar on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch IndyCar highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the IndyCar season all season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2025 IndyCar schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2025 IndyCar season are available in our 2025 IndyCar schedule article

share
Get more from NTT IndyCar Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What's the difference between racing Indy 500 and Daytona 500? Drivers explain

What's the difference between racing Indy 500 and Daytona 500? Drivers explain

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes