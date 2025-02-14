NTT IndyCar Series How to watch the 2025 IndyCar season: TV channels, streaming, dates Published Feb. 14, 2025 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get ready to experience another season of excitement with IndyCar racing! Keep reading for more information on how to watch the 2025 season of IndyCar.

When does the 2025 IndyCar season start?

The 2025 season of IndyCar begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The race starts at 12 p.m. ET on March 2nd, 2025.

How can I watch the IndyCar 2025 season?

In 2025, every IndyCar race will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream IndyCar or watch without cable?

IndyCar races on FOX will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch IndyCar on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch IndyCar highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the IndyCar season all season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2025 IndyCar schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2025 IndyCar season are available in our 2025 IndyCar schedule article.

