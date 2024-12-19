2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule: Dates, times, TV coverage
The 2025 IndyCar Series will begin in March, and for the first time ever, you can watch all 17 races live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
That includes two hours of coverage before the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.
Here's a look at the broadcast schedule, location and start times for the entire 2025 NTT IndyCar Series.
All times listed are Eastern.
FOX SPORTS 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE
Sunday, March 2
Streets of St. Petersburg, FOX, Noon
Sunday, March 23
The Thermal Club, FOX, 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 13
Streets of Long Beach, FOX, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 4
Barber Motorsports Park, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 10
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, FOX, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
109 Indianapolis 500, FOX, 10 a.m.
Sunday, June 1
Streets of Detroit, FOX, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 15
World Wide Technology Raceway, FOX, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 22
Road America, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 6
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, FOX, 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 12
Iowa Speedway Race 1, FOX, 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 13
Iowa Speedway Race 2, FOX, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 20
Streets of Toronto, FOX, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, FOX, 3 p.m.
Sunday, August 10
Portland International Raceway, FOX, 3 p.m.
Sunday, August 24
The Milwaukee Mile, FOX, 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 31
Nashville Superspeedway, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
