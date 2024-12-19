IndyCar Series
2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule: Dates, times, TV coverage
IndyCar Series

2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule: Dates, times, TV coverage

Updated Dec. 19, 2024 10:56 a.m. ET

The 2025 IndyCar Series will begin in March, and for the first time ever, you can watch all 17 races live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

That includes two hours of coverage before the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

Here's a look at the broadcast schedule, location and start times for the entire 2025 NTT IndyCar Series.

All times listed are Eastern.

FOX SPORTS 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 2

Streets of St. Petersburg, FOX, Noon

Sunday, March 23 

The Thermal Club, FOX, 3 p.m. 

Sunday, April 13

Streets of Long Beach, FOX, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

Barber Motorsports Park, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, FOX, 4:30 p.m. 

Sunday, May 25 

109 Indianapolis 500, FOX, 10 a.m. 

Sunday, June 1 

Streets of Detroit, FOX, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 

World Wide Technology Raceway, FOX, 3 p.m. 

Sunday, June 22 

Road America, FOX, 3:30 p.m. 

Sunday, July 6 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, FOX, 2 p.m. 

Saturday, July 12 

Iowa Speedway Race 1, FOX, 5 p.m. 

Sunday, July 13

Iowa Speedway Race 2, FOX, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

Streets of Toronto, FOX, 2 p.m. 

Sunday, July 27

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, FOX, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 10 

Portland International Raceway, FOX, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 24 

The Milwaukee Mile, FOX, 2 p.m. 

Sunday, August 31 

Nashville Superspeedway, FOX, 2:30 p.m. 

