FOX Super 6 INDYCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 qualifying picks, predictions

Indy 500 qualifying runs over two days. On Saturday, spots 13-30 are locked into the 33-car field. On Sunday, the 12 fastest drivers from Saturday compete for positions 1-12, while the four slowest from Saturday compete for spots 31-33 (with one driver not making the race).

So if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

1. Which driver will earn the BEST INDY 500 STARTING POSITION?

Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Kyle Kirkwood, Scott Dixon

Dixon is the only one of these drivers to win a pole for the Indy 500, and he’s done it five times. But after back-to-back poles in 2021 and 2022, he has starting spots of sixth and 21st. O’Ward has three consecutive starts in the top 10, while Newgarden’s starting third in 2024 was his first top-10 starting position in the last five years. Kirkwood has not started better than 11th in three tries.

Prediction: Josef Newgarden

2. Rank by AVG 4-lap speed (fastest to slowest) during full field qualifying:

Alex Palou, Kyle Larson, Will Power, Colton Herta

Palou has dominated the season, all while never having won on an oval. Power had a string of top-10 starting positions for 11 years, then started outside the top 10 for four and started second last year. Herta has not started better than 13th in the last three years. Larson made the top six last year.

Prediction: Alex Palou, Will Power, Colton Herta, Kyle Larson

3. Which group includes the POLE WINNER for the Indy 500?

Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward

Josef Newgarden, Kyle Larson, Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta

Alexander Rossi, Alex Palou, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

None of the Above

The Chevrolets have looked a little stronger than the Hondas, at least in the first few days of practice. Penske swept the front row last year with McLaughlin on the pole, Power in the middle of the front row and Newgarden on the outside. If a Honda gets the pole, Palou and Dixon are the ones most likely to do so.

Prediction: Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward

4. Who will earn the BEST TWO COMBINED starting positions for the INDY 500?

Team Penske (Newgarden, McLaughlin, Power)

Arrow McLaren (O’Ward, Siegel, Lundgaard, Larson)

Andretti Global (Herta, Kirkwood, Ericsson, Andretti)

Chip Ganassi Racing (Palou, Simpson, Dixon)

Ganassi and Penske seemed to have the most strength, which is not surprising at IMS. But both teams have also had struggles periodically in qualifying this year.

Prediction: Team Penske

5. Predict Kyle Larson’s STARTING POSITION for the Indy 500

1-4, 4-8, 8-12, 12-33

Larson ranked 16th in single-car run speed on Tuesday. And he did not have any practice at the test with the extra boost, as he crashed on his initial lap (teams get to practice Friday this week with the extra boost they have for qualifying). Last year he qualified fifth. He most likely won’t qualify one through four because if he makes it to the final round for the top-six drivers, he’ll likely have to miss it to get to the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Prediction: 12-33

6. Will Alex Palou earn a TOP 3 STARTING POSITION for the Indy 500?

Yes or No

Palou has started in the top three twice (2022, second; 2023, first) in the Indy 500 while having started outside the top three on three different occasions. He has been fast in practice.

Prediction: Yes



