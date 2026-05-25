Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Enjoy Breakthrough Indy 500 Win

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.) — Both Felix Rosenqvist and Meyer Shank Racing have respect in the INDYCAR garage.

Their resumes are not littered with victories. But both are viewed as solid racers, as ones who could win but not ones who will win.

Rosenqvist’s victory Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 might change all that.

Felix Rosenqvist's big Indy 500 win elevates his career to the next level.

Both Rosenqvist and the team had only one INDYCAR victory in their careers leading into the Indianapolis 500. Rosenqvist won at Road America in July 2020. Meyer Shank won the 2021 Indianapolis 500 with Helio Castroneves.

On Sunday, Rosenqvist won the Indy 500 in dramatic fashion with a few daring passes, including one by teammate Marcus Armstrong and then side-drafting to get by David Malukas at the finish line.

"What does it really take to really do it? I felt I had more confidence today," Rosenqvist said in his post-race news conference. "I think that was the difference and the hunger to do it. I think that's what it takes here to win it.

"You need to be ready to risk it all on the last lap. If it ended in the fence, I think I would have been proud of my run. That's the way you have to approach it."

Felix Rosenqvist and team co-owner Jim Meyer celebrate on the Indy 500 podium.

The 34-year-old Rosenqvist has driven for Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren and Meyer Shank over his eight seasons. He had a winning history before coming to INDYCAR as a former Formula 3 champion and having won three Formula E races.

"I feel like I've grown so much and learned so much," Rosenqvist said. "I've been able to toughen up more mentally and physically."

Meyer Shank, too, has a winning pedigree, just not in INDYCAR. Michael Shank-owned teams have won the IMSA Rolex 24 At Daytona three times.

"We're kind of an upper-to-midpack team, is how I look at it now," Shank said in his post-race news conference. "But we're right there at the top and this proves that we can do it when it's all set up correctly.

"It's just constant improving, constant improving. We want to get to the next level."

Felix Rosenqvist edged out David Malukas to earn the closest margin of victory in the history of the Indy 500.

Last year, Meyer Shank moved from being a technical partner with Andretti Global to being a technical partner with Chip Ganassi Racing. Both of its drivers, Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong, used to drive at Ganassi.

While Rosenqvist had just one win in his first five seasons, his combination of showing some speed and working well with the team put him at the top of Meyer Shank’s list when it was looking for a driver.

"We targeted trying to get Felix three years ago," said team co-owner Jim Meyer. "He was the guy we wanted. I think it's been really, really rewarding to watch the chemistry he's built with the team, how the two trust each other, and I think that played a big part in today's win."

Rosenqvist and Armstrong needed that trust that they wouldn’t wreck each other trying to win. Rosenqvist pretty much forced Armstrong to lift to avoid being wrecked, but on the last lap for the win for the Indianapolis 500, that would most likely be considered fair play.

"I was going wheel to wheel with, I think, Marcus for the whole backstraight. So there wasn't a door open to go in," Rosenqvist said. "And I was like, ‘Yep, this is going to be it. I'll stay flat and see what happens.’"

What happened was the biggest win of his career — albeit just his second — on the sport’s biggest stage.

"There was some wheel banging and some tire marks on the side pods, which is cool, but no one ended in the wall," Rosenqvist said. "I think that's why it turned out to be such a great finish and such a show for the fans.

"That means a lot to me. Even that was on another track, I still would have been over the moon. And to do it here in Indy in front of 350,000 people — that's just unreal."

Felix Rosenqvist and Meyer Shank Racing will have a new level of respect in the garage after winning the Indy 500.

Certainly the entire organization was over the moon.

The Meyer Shank organization entered INDYCAR racing in 2017 when it competed in the Indy 500 and was full time by 2020 with Jack Harvey. It hasn’t been smooth, with Simon Pagenaud getting injured in 2023 and then a move of sports-car driver Tom Blomqvist to INDYCAR in 2024 did not show results.

Last year, Rosenqvist finished sixth in the season standings; Armstrong was eighth.

"I don't come here to not try to win races," Shank said. "Our trajectory in INDYCAR … was very, very detailed and scheduled out. What we could afford is all we're going to do. We're not going into debt. We're going to get partners that are going to pay for what we can get done. And I think we've stuck to that for the most part.

"I think we're really good. I think we're not the little team anymore they used to freaking call me all the time."