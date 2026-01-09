Is Josef Newgarden the ‘Perfect Neighbor’? You be the Judge

Is Josef Newgarden perfect? Or at least the perfect neighbor?

We'll let you decide.

Newgarden is among the star INDYCAR drivers who spent part of their offseason displaying their acting skills, as they participated in an ad campaign ahead of the season, which starts March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg.

The first ad debuted Jan. 17, featuring Josef Newgarden in a spot called "Perfect Neighbor."

Newgarden, a two-time series champion for Team Penske, is one of four INDYCAR drivers in the campaign. Four-time series champion and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) and 2025 series runner-up Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) also return for their second year as part of the ad campaign.

Another two-time champion, Will Power, also will be the focus of an ad. Power enters his first year at Andretti Global after a successful 17-year stint at Team Penske.

If you watch the Newgarden ad, you can decide whether he is the perfect neighbor.

O'Ward might disagree and think that spot is garbage. That's all right. He'll have a spot of his own soon enough.

The 17-race series, with all races on FOX, begins March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Following those two races are two new venues. There's the Mar. 7 race at Phoenix Raceway, in conjunction with a NASCAR Cup Series weekend and then the inaugural Arlington Grand Prix, which will feature a course around the Cowboys and Rangers stadium Mar. 15 in Texas.

The biggest race of the season — the 110th Indianapolis 500 — is set for May 24.

