YouTube Star IShowSpeed to Rep MLS in All-Star Skills Challenge

The stars will be out for the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, and that includes content creators.

MLS announced on Thursday that YouTube star and media personality IShowSpeed will participate in the All-Star Skills Challenge, which is on Tuesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

IShowSpeed, whose official name is Darren Watkins Jr., rose to fame as a teenager, primarily producing soccer-related content and live-streaming. Watkins, 20, has 42.5 million YouTube subscribers.

IShowSpeed won the Streamer of the Year and Best International Streamer awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards.

As for the All-Star Game (Wednesday, July 23), Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano provided an honest answer on whether he wants his stars, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, to compete in the spectacle.

"The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest, but that is not my decision," Mascherano said on Friday, according to ESPN. "I know how important the All Star [Game] is, and as far as I know there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal."

Messi and Alba, who were previously teammates at Barcelona in La Liga, are each in their third seasons at Inter Miami.

