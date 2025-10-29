MLS
MLS Awards: U.S. Men's Defender Tristan Blackmon Gets Key Honor; Who'll Win MVP?
MLS

MLS Awards: U.S. Men's Defender Tristan Blackmon Gets Key Honor; Who'll Win MVP?

Updated Oct. 29, 2025 2:36 p.m. ET

The MLS regular season has wrapped up and the MLS Cup playoffs are in full swing. But before we get to the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Dec. 6., the league will be handing out its top individual awards. 

See who'll be winning honors such as Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year, and which stars will be making the Best XI.

JUMP TO: Defender | Comeback Player 

MLS Defender of the Year

Tristan Blackmon, Defender, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

It's been a breakout season for both Blackmon and his ‘Caps side, which finished among the best teams in the Western Conference and reached the CONCACAF Champions League final. Blackmon anchored a backline that allowed the second-fewest goals (38) and logged the second-most clean sheets (13) this season. He played in 25 regular season games this season and added two goals and one assist. Blackmon also earned his first two caps with the U.S. men’s national team in September. 

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Nick Haaglund, Defender, FC Cincinnati

(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati native has bounced back this season after suffering a fractured fibula in June 2024, which was his third season-ending injury in the prior four seasons. Haaglund has anchored the backline of the Orange-and-Blue in his 17 appearances this season. He did this despite suffering another injury – two fractured ribs and a collapsed lung – in May. He returned in August and helped Cincy finish second in the overall standings, behind the Supporters Shield-winning Philadelphia Union. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
MLS
Inter Miami CF
Lionel Messi
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes