MLS Awards: U.S. Men's Defender Tristan Blackmon Gets Key Honor; Who'll Win MVP?

The MLS regular season has wrapped up and the MLS Cup playoffs are in full swing. But before we get to the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Dec. 6., the league will be handing out its top individual awards.

See who'll be winning honors such as Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year, and which stars will be making the Best XI.

MLS Defender of the Year

Tristan Blackmon, Defender, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

It's been a breakout season for both Blackmon and his ‘Caps side, which finished among the best teams in the Western Conference and reached the CONCACAF Champions League final. Blackmon anchored a backline that allowed the second-fewest goals (38) and logged the second-most clean sheets (13) this season. He played in 25 regular season games this season and added two goals and one assist. Blackmon also earned his first two caps with the U.S. men’s national team in September.

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Nick Haaglund, Defender, FC Cincinnati

(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati native has bounced back this season after suffering a fractured fibula in June 2024, which was his third season-ending injury in the prior four seasons. Haaglund has anchored the backline of the Orange-and-Blue in his 17 appearances this season. He did this despite suffering another injury – two fractured ribs and a collapsed lung – in May. He returned in August and helped Cincy finish second in the overall standings, behind the Supporters Shield-winning Philadelphia Union.