Former USMNT captain Michael Bradley retires from soccer at 36
Former USMNT captain Michael Bradley retires from soccer at 36

Published Oct. 17, 2023 8:14 p.m. ET

Former U.S. captain Michael Bradley will retire from soccer at age 36 after Toronto’s season finale on Saturday.

A son of former U.S. coach Bob Bradley, the midfielder scored 17 goals in 151 international appearances from 2006-19. He has played for Toronto since 2014 and helped the team win the 2017 Major League Soccer title.

The team made the announcement Tuesday.

Bradley played for MLS’s MetroStars (2004-05), the Netherlands’ Heerenveen (2006-08), Germany’s Borussia Mönchengladbach (2008-11), England’s Aston Villa (2011) and Italy’s Chievo Verona (2011-12) and Roma (2012-14).

Bradley played for the U.S. at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and captained the team during the unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2018 tournament.

Bob Bradley coached the U.S. 2007-11 and was Toronto’s coach from November 2021 until he was fired in June. Bob’s brother, Michael’s uncle, is former major-league catcher Scott Bradley.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

