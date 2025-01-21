Major League Baseball
Young collector pulls rare Paul Skenes card — here's what the Pirates are offering for it
Major League Baseball

Young collector pulls rare Paul Skenes card — here's what the Pirates are offering for it

Published Jan. 21, 2025 2:09 p.m. ET

An 11-year-old collector in Los Angeles has scooped up a one-of-a-kind baseball card featuring National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

Topps announced Tuesday that the card, which features the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher's autograph and a patch from a game-worn jersey, had been found.

Now comes the fun part: seeing what it is worth on the open market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collector could get a massive haul if willing to trade it to the Pirates, who have put together a package that includes 30 years' worth of season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park in exchange for the card. In addition to the season tickets, the Pirates' offer also includes a softball game for 30 people at PNC Park, two Paul Skenes autographed jerseys and a meet and great with the star pitcher. 

Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne, is offering the card's owner the opportunity to take in a game with her in a luxury suite at the ballpark during one of Skenes' starts.

The card could hold pretty high value elsewhere considering the potentially bright future ahead for the 22-year-old Skenes, who also finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting following an outstanding rookie season in 2024.

The first overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft made his major league debut in May and put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. Skenes was selected as the NL's starting pitcher in the All-Star Game after just 11 starts and finished the season 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 games.

Skenes said over the weekend he hasn't thought about the potential of signing a long-term contract to remain in Pittsburgh, saying instead that his focus is on helping the Pirates take a step toward contending in 2025.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Every notable name at the CFP championship game — and who they rooted for

Every notable name at the CFP championship game — and who they rooted for

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff BracketDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes