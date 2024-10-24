Major League Baseball Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on FOX at Cosm: Tickets, schedule, info Updated Oct. 24, 2024 4:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the World Series on FOX like you’ve never seen it before. Experience the excitement and action of the Fall Classic between the Yankees vs. Dodgers in Shared Reality at Cosm locations in Los Angeles & Dallas.

[RELATED: Full coverage of the World Series ]

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. PT

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. PT

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. PT

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. PT

*if necessary

Tickets and info: https://cosm.com/los-angeles/events?category=mlb&utm_source=partner&utm_medium=em[…]Owwg_c0GNheSGDfbt3ZynTS8f1ddzYkqZhjZE_aem_L0brzAf0g1cZ5_iB4A1dfQ

FAQ

What is Cosm?

Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.

What is Shared Reality?

Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.

Where is Cosm located?

Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here .

Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here .

Information courtesy of Cosm.

