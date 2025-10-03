Major League Baseball Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Series Preview, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds Updated Oct. 3, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the American League Division Series with a spot in the ALCS on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Blue Jays vs. Yankees in the ALDS:

How to watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Game 1

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Series Schedule

*if needed

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Head to Head

The New York Yankees have played the Toronto Blue Jays a total of 13 times this season. The Blue Jays won the season series 8-5. Check out the results from each game below:

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Past Results

4/25/2025: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

4/27/2025: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

4/28/2025: Yankees 11, Blue Jays 2

6/30/2025: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

7/1/2025: Blue Jays 12, Yankees 5

7/2/2025: Blue Jays 11, Yankees 9

7/3/2025: Blue Jays 8, Yankees 5

7/21/2025: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 1

7/22/2025: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4

7/23/2025: Blue Jays 8, Yankees 4

9/5/2025: Blue Jays 7, Yankees 1

9/6/2025: Yankees 3, Blue Jays 1

9/7/2025: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction & Odds

As of October 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are favored to win the series on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:

Series Winner: Yankees -150 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.66 total), Blue Jays +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Game 1 Moneyline: Yankees +104 to win Game 1 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total), Blue Jays -126 (bet $10 to win $17.93 total)

