Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez has Tommy John surgery

Published Sep. 20, 2023 9:04 p.m. ET

New York Yankees rookie center fielder Jasson Domínguez had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed a procedure in Arlington, Texas, that included internal bracing, according to the Yankees. The team said Domínguez's anticipated recovery time is nine-to-10 months.

Signed for a $5.1 million bonus, the 20-year-old switch-hitter homered in his big league debut on Sept. 1. He was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games before a scan on Sept. 10 revealed the tear.

Domínguez said he first felt pain on Sept. 3 but couldn’t recall a specific throw or swing that caused the injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

