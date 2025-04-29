Major League Baseball Yankees make MLB history, open game with 3 straight home runs again Updated Apr. 29, 2025 10:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees became the first team in major league history to open a game with three consecutive home runs more than once in a season when Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice went deep off Baltimore's Kyle Gibson in the first inning on Tuesday night.

New York started the bottom of the first of its March 29 game against Milwaukee with three homers in a row. In that game, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Judge needed only three pitches to hit three homers.

Yankees' Aaron Judge, Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger smack BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK homers vs. Orioles

In their 15-3 win in Baltimore on Tuesday night, the Yankees hit three of the game's first five offerings out to right field.

Bellinger, the game's fifth batter, also hit a solo homer in the first, and Rice homered again in the second. Austin Wells hit New York's final home run — all six came with nobody on — with two outs in the ninth.

It was an ugly return to the majors for the 37-year-old Gibson, who made 30 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals last season before Baltimore signed him to a $5.25 million, one-year contract in late March. He'd been working in the minors since then before being called up before Tuesday's game.

The Orioles, who made the postseason the past two years, now have the worst ERA in baseball at 5.52. They've lost seven of their last nine. In addition to this blowout, that stretch has included a 24-2 loss to Cincinnati and 7-0 defeats against Washington and Detroit.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

