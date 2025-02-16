Major League Baseball
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (elbow tendinitis) uncertain for MLB Opening Day
Published Feb. 16, 2025 4:06 p.m. ET

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is uncertain for opening day because of tendinitis in both elbows.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Sunday as position players reported ahead of the first full-squad workout.

Asked whether it could impact Stanton's availability for the March 27 opener against Milwaukee, Boone responded: "Tough to say."

"I'm not going to put any timeline on it," he added. "We're just going to be smart with it and kind of listen to it a little bit."

In addition, outfielder Trent Grisham pulled a hamstring a few weeks ago in training but is running at close to full speed.

"He shouldn't be too far behind," Boone said.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts a grand slam vs. Blue Jays

Bench coach Brad Ausmus pulled a hamstring badly in a pickup basketball game on Saturday, Boone said.

Boone referenced his own January 2004 injury, when he tore his left ACL in a pickup basketball game and missed the season — a mishap that caused the Yankees to acquire Alex Rodriguez from Texas.

"Obviously, I advise them not to do that, understandably, but he wanted to take his 55-year-old act out there anyway," Boone said.

Asked whether he was on the other team, Boone responded: "Absolutely not."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

