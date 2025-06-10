Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge smashes a 469-foot shot for the 3rd longest homer of MLB season
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge smashes a 469-foot shot for the 3rd longest homer of MLB season

Updated Jun. 10, 2025 10:32 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge hit the third-longest homer in the majors this season in the first inning of the Yankees' game against the Royals on Tuesday night, a 469-foot shot to left field off Noah Cameron that landed on top of the Kansas City franchise's Hall of Fame.

Judge's two-run homer had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph, tying it for the third-hardest hit homer in the majors. It was his 24th of the season, and came two days after the two-time and reigning MVP hit a pair of homers in a loss to the Red Sox.

The Angels' Mike Trout hit the longest homer of the season, a 484-foot shot against the Giants on April 19. His teammate, Logan O'Hoppe, hit one 470 against A's on May 27. Judge hit one 468 feet against the Brewers on March 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge has reached base safely in 61 of 65 games this season, including every game that New York has played on the road. He's also second in the American League in HRs with 24.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Denny Hamlin wins Michigan, taunts crowd while awaiting third child

Denny Hamlin wins Michigan, taunts crowd while awaiting third child

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes