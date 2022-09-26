Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow every at-bat!
Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record of 61, as the New York Yankees go for their eighth straight victory Monday.
The N.Y. slugger is still on the hunt to make history after his historic home-run chase got cut short Sunday, when Judge doubled, drew a walk and flied out in three plate appearances before heavy rain forced officials to end the last game of a four-game series between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox after six innings of play.
Judge, batting leadoff, will get another chance to etch his name in the record books when the Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first matchup of a three-game series.
Follow along with every one of Judge's at-bats below.
First at-bat: Single
Judge singled on a line drive to right field on his first at-bat, earning the Yankees a quick base hit.
