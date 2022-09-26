Major League Baseball Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow every at-bat! 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record of 61, as the New York Yankees go for their eighth straight victory Monday.

The N.Y. slugger is still on the hunt to make history after his historic home-run chase got cut short Sunday, when Judge doubled, drew a walk and flied out in three plate appearances before heavy rain forced officials to end the last game of a four-game series between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox after six innings of play.

Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing history: Can it be done? Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss what Aaron Judge is doing in N.Y. as he chases Roger Maris' AL home run record, as well as the triple crown.

Judge, batting leadoff, will get another chance to etch his name in the record books when the Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first matchup of a three-game series.

Follow along with every one of Judge's at-bats below.

First at-bat: Single

Judge singled on a line drive to right field on his first at-bat, earning the Yankees a quick base hit.

Looking for more Aaron Judge content? We've got you covered below!

Going from 0-60

Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.

A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season FOX MLB Analyst and Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez discusses the magnitude of Aaron Judge's historical season as he attempts to pass Roger Maris' AL home run record.

Maris family: "It's obviously mixed emotions"

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke to Roger Maris Jr. and the Maris family about Judge approaching and potentially passing his father's home run record.

Ken Rosenthal talks to the family of Yankees legend Roger Maris Ken Rosenthal talks to the children of New York legend Roger Maris about Aaron Judge chasing the Yankees' record for most home runs in a single season.

Time to savor Judge's brilliance

FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years" The Yankees' slugger is one home run away from Roger Maris' AL record. Nick Wright explains why he believes Judge's run "might be more impressive than Barry Bonds' 73."

Judge for AL MVP … right?

Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate Ben Verlander and Alex Curry give their weekly American League MVP update as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to make their case for the award.

Will the Yanks retain Judge?

Crazy thing to think, isn't it?

Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep.

Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rank Judge among the best HR hitters of all-time.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.