Will Yamamoto Pitch In World Series Game 7? 'He's Definitely Interested'

Published Nov. 1, 2025 7:13 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday thanks in large part to another outstanding performance in Game 6 from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In a six-inning outing on Friday, Yamamoto struck out six batters and allowed just five hits and one run. While the numbers aren't as eye-popping as his complete game in Game 2 of the World Series, they kept the Dodgers' repeat hopes alive another day.

It also opened the door for Yamamoto to make an appearance in Game 7, something Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team has had discussions about.

"We'll see how he is in catch play, but he said that if he feels good, he's definitely interested," Roberts said on Saturday.

This isn't the first time Yamamoto has offered his services following a start. After his full-game outing in Game 2, Yamamoto volunteered to pitch in Game 3, when the Dodgers ran out of relief pitchers in extra innings.

He didn't end up pitching in Game 3, but with everything to play for in Game 7, things could be different on Saturday.

