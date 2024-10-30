Major League Baseball
What's the record for most home runs in a single World Series?
Major League Baseball

What's the record for most home runs in a single World Series?

Updated Oct. 30, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET

The World Series is known for its thrilling moments, and home runs often take center stage. This year, Freddie Freeman is on fire, hitting a home run in each of the four games so far. Where does his performance stack up? Check out everything you need to know about slugging in World Series history:

Who holds the record for the most home runs in a single World Series?

Three players share this record for most home runs in a single World Series with five home runs: 

ADVERTISEMENT

L.A. Dodgers' Freddie Freeman's inspirational journey to the World Series | MLB on FOX

L.A. Dodgers' Freddie Freeman's inspirational journey to the World Series | MLB on FOX

Who holds the record for the most consecutive home runs in World Series games?

Freddie Freeman has broken the World Series record with a homer in six consecutive World Series games, dating back to the last two games of the 2021 World Series (Atlanta Braves) and the first four games of the 2024 World Series (Los Angeles Dodgers). 

Freeman is the second player to hit home runs in four consecutive games during a single World Series, and he is the first to do so in each of the first four games. George Springer also homered in the last four games of the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman BLASTS a DEEP two-run homer as Dodgers strike first vs. Yankees

Freddie Freeman BLASTS a DEEP two-run homer as Dodgers strike first vs. Yankees

Who holds the record for the most home runs in a World Series game?

The record for the most home runs hit in a World Series game is three, achieved by four players: 

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Series Roundtable: Yankees rally? Dodgers sweep? Ohtani OK? Soto's free agency?

World Series Roundtable: Yankees rally? Dodgers sweep? Ohtani OK? Soto's free agency?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes