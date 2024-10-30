What's the record for most home runs in a single World Series?
The World Series is known for its thrilling moments, and home runs often take center stage. This year, Freddie Freeman is on fire, hitting a home run in each of the four games so far. Where does his performance stack up? Check out everything you need to know about slugging in World Series history:
Who holds the record for the most home runs in a single World Series?
Three players share this record for most home runs in a single World Series with five home runs:
- Reggie Jackson (Yankees, 1977)
- Chase Utley (Phillies, 2009)
- George Springer (Astros, 2017)
Who holds the record for the most consecutive home runs in World Series games?
Freddie Freeman has broken the World Series record with a homer in six consecutive World Series games, dating back to the last two games of the 2021 World Series (Atlanta Braves) and the first four games of the 2024 World Series (Los Angeles Dodgers).
Freeman is the second player to hit home runs in four consecutive games during a single World Series, and he is the first to do so in each of the first four games. George Springer also homered in the last four games of the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers.
Who holds the record for the most home runs in a World Series game?
The record for the most home runs hit in a World Series game is three, achieved by four players:
- Babe Ruth (Yankees, 1926, 1928)
- Reggie Jackson (Yankees, 1977)
- Albert Pujols (Cardinals, 2011)
- Pablo Sandoval (Giants, 2012)
-
-
