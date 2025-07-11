Major League Baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reaches the 1,000-hit Mark In His 911th MLB Game Published Jul. 11, 2025 11:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached the 1,000-hit mark on Friday night during the fifth inning of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Athletics. Guerrero's achievement came on a single into center field. He then stole second base, and scored when Alejandro Kirk hit a single two batters later.

It took Guerrero 911 games to achieve 1,000 hits. He's slashing .276/.382/.438 during his seventh MLB season, and earned himself a selection as the American League's starting first baseman in the 2025 All-Star Game.

Guerrero, 26, has had an impressive career to this point as he's slashed .287/.382/.438. He also signed a massive 14-year, $500 million extension prior to the 2025 season. It's the richest deal in Blue Jays history, and now Guerrero has become the 10th player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-hit mark.

