Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reaches the 1,000-hit Mark In His 911th MLB Game
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached the 1,000-hit mark on Friday night during the fifth inning of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Athletics. Guerrero's achievement came on a single into center field. He then stole second base, and scored when Alejandro Kirk hit a single two batters later.
It took Guerrero 911 games to achieve 1,000 hits. He's slashing .276/.382/.438 during his seventh MLB season, and earned himself a selection as the American League's starting first baseman in the 2025 All-Star Game.
Guerrero, 26, has had an impressive career to this point as he's slashed .287/.382/.438. He also signed a massive 14-year, $500 million extension prior to the 2025 season. It's the richest deal in Blue Jays history, and now Guerrero has become the 10th player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-hit mark.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend
2025 Home Run Derby Odds: Oneil Cruz Favored; Raleigh Second
Aaron Judge Moves Into Second in MLB Jersey Sales Behind Shohei Ohtani
-
MLB Could Seek to Implement a Salary Cap, But Players Might Push Back
What Are The 10 Most Iconic MLB Stadiums?
Which 10 MLB Teams Have the Most All-Star Selections of All Time?
-
Detroit Tigers All-Stars: Building the Best Tigers All-Time Lineup
Last Night in Baseball: Pete Crow-Armstrong's Two Homers Made Midseason History
Cleveland Guardians All-Stars: Building the Best Guardians All-Time Lineup
-
Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend
2025 Home Run Derby Odds: Oneil Cruz Favored; Raleigh Second
Aaron Judge Moves Into Second in MLB Jersey Sales Behind Shohei Ohtani
-
MLB Could Seek to Implement a Salary Cap, But Players Might Push Back
What Are The 10 Most Iconic MLB Stadiums?
Which 10 MLB Teams Have the Most All-Star Selections of All Time?
-
Detroit Tigers All-Stars: Building the Best Tigers All-Time Lineup
Last Night in Baseball: Pete Crow-Armstrong's Two Homers Made Midseason History
Cleveland Guardians All-Stars: Building the Best Guardians All-Time Lineup