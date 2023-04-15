Major League Baseball Twins' Rocco Baldelli ejected after Yankees' Domingo Germán was allowed to stay in game Updated Apr. 15, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán was dealing in his start against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, but it didn't come without a little controversy.

After pitching three perfect innings to begin his outing, Germán was stopped by the umpires for an extended check for a possible illegal substance on his hands when he left the mound. Crew chief James Hoye appeared to examine Germán's hands for a good deal of time before allowing him to remain in the game. However, Hoye did appear to tell Germán to wash his hands.

When Germán took the mound for the fourth inning, Hoye examined Germán again to see if he was pitching without any illegal substances. Following a five-plus-minute-long discussion with the rest of the umpire crew, Hoye told Germán he could remain in the game as he appeared to explain the situation to the pitcher and other members of the Yankees.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was upset at what transpired, leaving the dugout to argue with Hoye and the rest of the umpiring crew about letting Germán remain in the game. Baldelli's argument didn't work, and he got ejected with his ballclub trailing 3-0 at the time. The Yankees would go on to beat the Twins 6-1.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that German just had a lot of rosin — a commonly used legal substance — on his hands and did not understand why Baldelli was so upset.

"There tackiness from rosin. … It was just at a level that caught [Hoye's] attention," Boone said. "I just don't think it reached a level [worthy of ejection]. Every time a pitcher's out there, you always get a little something from the rosin. So basically it was just, ‘Wash your hands.’"

Boone said Germán did, in fact, wash his hands before coming back out for the sixth inning.

Germán continued to wheel and deal as he remained in the game. He pitched a perfect game into the sixth before Christian Vázquez hit a single with one out, ending Germán's bid at history. But Germán kept the Twins off the board for much of the day, throwing six shutout innings. He gave up a run in the seventh when Trevor Larnach, who doubled off Germán earlier in the inning, scored on a double from José Miranda off Yankees reliever Michael King.

Germán matched his career-high 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings pitched in Saturday's game. Three of Germán's 10 strikeouts came in the first inning, getting all three Twins hitters he faced to strike out swinging at breaking balls.

