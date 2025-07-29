Major League Baseball
Twins Place All-Star CF Byron Buxton On 10-Day Injured List With Rib Injury
Twins Place All-Star CF Byron Buxton On 10-Day Injured List With Rib Injury

Published Jul. 29, 2025 7:44 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Twins placed All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a rib injury.

The move, retroactive to Sunday, comes after Buxton was removed from the Twins’ game against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning on Saturday with soreness in his side. An MRI on Sunday revealed irritation in the cartilage in his rib cage.

Buxton is in the midst of a career season. In 85 games, Buxton is hitting .282 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs. He’s also 17 for 17 in stolen bases.

The 31-year-old has been mostly healthy this season, which has not always been the case. Since playing in 140 games in 2017, he hadn’t played in more than 102 games in any season.

Buxton spent 15 days on the IL in late May with a concussion and rebounded to earn his second All-Star Game nod.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

