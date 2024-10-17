Major League Baseball The Temptations to perform 'My Girl' and national anthem before NLCS Game 5 at Citi Field Updated Oct. 17, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Mets fans will get a little help when they sing Francisco Lindor's walk-up song "My Girl" at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark.

The team said Thursday the four-time Grammy Award winners will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Citi Field before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Immediately after the national anthem, the group will perform "My Girl," its 1964 song that became The Temptations' first No. 1 hit — and, 60 years later, the anthem for the Mets' star shortstop.

Lindor switched his walk-up music before plate appearances to "My Girl" in late May, just before the Mets turned around their season following a slow start. Fans at Citi Field have taken to the song, continuing to sing the lyrics even after the music stops while Lindor is at bat.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

