Major League Baseball
The Temptations to perform 'My Girl' and national anthem before NLCS Game 5 at Citi Field
Major League Baseball

The Temptations to perform 'My Girl' and national anthem before NLCS Game 5 at Citi Field

Updated Oct. 17, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET

New York Mets fans will get a little help when they sing Francisco Lindor's walk-up song "My Girl" at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark.

The team said Thursday the four-time Grammy Award winners will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Citi Field before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Immediately after the national anthem, the group will perform "My Girl," its 1964 song that became The Temptations' first No. 1 hit — and, 60 years later, the anthem for the Mets' star shortstop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindor switched his walk-up music before plate appearances to "My Girl" in late May, just before the Mets turned around their season following a slow start. Fans at Citi Field have taken to the song, continuing to sing the lyrics even after the music stops while Lindor is at bat.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why the Mets now have the edge vs. the Dodgers in the NLCS, per John Smoltz

Why the Mets now have the edge vs. the Dodgers in the NLCS, per John Smoltz

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes