With Support From FOX Sports, National Youth of the Year's Advocacy Thrives

In September, McAllen, Texas teen Ximena was recognized as Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year. This puts her in a spokesperson role for millions of Club Kids, won her a $50,000 scholarship to help support her as her life after high school begins, as well as a brand new car and — along with the other five finalists — a robust shopping experience provided by Kohl’s.

The most memorable part of it all, though, might be that Ximena was able to attend Game 2 of the World Series and meet a few MLB legends, thanks to FOX broadcasting the Fall Classic and their role as a partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for this award.

"Getting to go to the World Series in general is just a really amazing opportunity," Ximena said, "but getting to deliver the ball is even crazier."

Ximena, who has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of America for nine years, recounted her incredible experience attending the World Series, delivering the ball to the mound and meeting FOX MLB analysts and baseball legends David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez — who, along with CEO of FOX Sports, Eric Shanks, is a co-chair of the National Youth of the Year leadership committee — while speaking with the FOX affiliate in Rio Grande Valley.

"It was actually A-Rod, and David Ortiz and Derek Jeter, all of these amazing people, they presented [this award] to me from FOX," she said. "It was a really good opportunity, it was an amazing experience. I wasn’t expecting it, but just to hear that more kids after me will be able to get scholarships because of FOX Studios and FOX production is really amazing, so I’m really happy about that."

Ximena, who became a youth leader in McAllen through the Clubs’ "Think, Learn, Create, Change" advocacy program and even presented to the U.S. Congress as part of her volunteer work for BGCA, is referring to how the Boys & Girls Clubs scholarship system works in practice — it’s not meant to "just" benefit the winner of the annual award.

Now that Ximena has been named Boys & Girls Clubs National Youth of the Year, FOX Sports Gamechanger Fund will set up a scholarship in Ximena’s name, allowing future Boys & Girls Club members to receive the same opportunities that she herself did. In fact, Ximena was a recipient of funds from the FOX Sports’ inaugural World Series Scholarship created in the name of 2023-2024 winner Alejandra, who was in the same Boys and Girls Club in McAllen, Texas — the idea is to give future members opportunities they might not otherwise have, and Ximena is proof of that idea working as it should.

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 25: Boys and Girls Clubs of America national youth of the year for 2025-2026 Ximena delivers the game ball prior to Game Two of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"It’s really exciting — the more opportunities for kids and their impact through the Boys and Girls Club, and through partnerships like FOX," Ximena said.

As Ximena said of the award to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America upon receiving the honors in September, this is about more than just the award, the car and a trip to the World Series, however.

"Being named National Youth of the Year is an incredible honor," she said. "My Boys & Girls Club wasn’t just a second home; it was the place where I found my voice, built confidence, and learned to advocate for my community. This recognition shows what’s possible when young people are supported and given opportunities to thrive. I’m proud to represent why America Needs Club Kids, because when we’re empowered to reach our full potential, we can change the world."

The FOX Sports World Series Scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year, the teen ambassador for more than 3.5 million Boys & Girls Club youth across the country, and is granted to future Youth of the Year representatives of their hometown Club — honoring their legacy for years to come.

FOX Sports has been a longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs at the local, regional and national levels and has made the Clubs a featured beneficiary of the Gamechanger Fund since its inception in 2020 at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Presented to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, the Gamechanger Fund equipped the club’s youth to explore future careers in television, digital and social media production and enabled the organization to provide needed upgrades to its four teen centers.

At Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in 2023 and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in 2025, the Gamechanger Fund addressed local Clubs’ civilian and U.S. military-connected youth population’s life and workforce preparation needs while also granting the FOX Sports Super Bowl Scholarships to Arizona’s and Louisiana’s representatives for the Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year programs.