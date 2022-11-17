Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani to play for Japan in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani to play for Japan in 2023 World Baseball Classic

20 mins ago

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has committed to playing for Japan in the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic, which will run from March 8-21, 2023 and will be played internationally in Taichung, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan, as well as domestically in Phoenix and Miami.

The 28-year-old MLB phenomenon and Ōshū, Iwate native took to social media Thursday to share the news. 

"Thank you to all the fans that supported me this year. I appreciate it and am excited for what’s to come next. Also, I have officially informed Team Japan Manager Mr. Kuriyama that I would like to participate in next year’s WBC. Looking forward for the opportunity to face the best players around the world and to be able to play in front of the Japanese fans for the first time in over 5 years!!" Ohtani wrote on Instagram.

The 2023 WBC will be the fifth iteration of the event. It was originally set for 2021, but was canceled in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan is the host of Pool B in the tournament — which also includes South Korea, Australia and China — and will play its opening round and quarterfinal games at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani will return to Japan during Spring Training, per MLB.com

The 2021 American League MVP hit .273 at the plate with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs on 160 hits. He went 15–9 on the mound with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts over 166.0 innings pitched in the 2022 season.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball going to auction, $3 million offer declined
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball going to auction, $3 million offer declined

11 mins ago
Texas Rangers to host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers to host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game

2 hours ago
Trea Turner’s speed, hit tool distinguish him in rich free-agent shortstop class
Major League Baseball

Trea Turner’s speed, hit tool distinguish him in rich free-agent shortstop class

7 hours ago
Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners
Major League Baseball

Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

20 hours ago
Yankees offseason primer: Aaron Judge is the top priority. Who could join him?
Major League Baseball

Yankees offseason primer: Aaron Judge is the top priority. Who could join him?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes