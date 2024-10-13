Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36 in NLCS vs. Mets
Updated Oct. 13, 2024 9:48 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts.

Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers' final out of the second inning in Sunday's NL Championship Series opener.

San Francisco's Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base.

Ohtani's RBI single off Kodai Senga had given the Dodgers a 3-0 lead and chased the New York Mets starter.

Ohtani became the first 50-50 player, hitting .310, leading the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, and stealing 59 bases in 63 attempts.

The two-way star did not pitch this year following elbow surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

