Shohei Ohtani steals 3 bases as Dodgers beat D-backs 11-6 Updated Sep. 2, 2024 8:45 p.m. ET

Freddie Freeman hit two homers and had five RBIs, Shohei Ohtani stole three bases and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-6 on Monday.

Teoscar Hernández went 5 for 5 to help Los Angeles take three of four games in a crucial series between NL West rivals. The Dodgers — who have won 17 of their last 23 — now have a six-game lead over the D-backs with 24 to play. Arizona and San Diego are jostling for second place.

Ohtani had two hits and two walks while showing off his speed. He stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches in the seventh inning, bringing his total for the season to a career-high 46. Freeman drove in Ohtani with a sacrifice fly, pushing the Dodgers' lead to 4-1.

The Japanese superstar is on pace for 50 stolen bases and 50 homers this season. He currently has 44 homers.

Hernández doubled and tripled as part of his five-hit day. Will Smith had a two-run single in the seventh that made it 6-1. Mookie Betts added a two-run double in the eighth, extending the lead to 8-3.

Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty (4-1) gave up one run over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Los Angeles has won four of Flaherty's six starts since he joined the team via trade from the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers never trailed, pushing ahead 3-0 in the third. Betts' RBI single made it 1-0 and Freeman's opposite-field, two-run homer made it 3-0. Chris Taylor started the inning with a leadoff double.

Freeman hit his second homer — another two-run shot — in the eighth.

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez had three hits, including a solo homer. The D-backs pulled to 6-3 in the seventh and had the potential tying run at the plate, but Josh Bell grounded out against Anthony Banda to end the threat.

D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1) needed 92 pitches to navigate just four innings. He gave up three runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out one. It was his shortest outing in five games this season since returning from a shoulder injury.

The D-backs' pitching staff gave up 32 runs in the four-game series. Arizona finished a 2-5 homestand against the Mets and Dodgers.

The Dodgers called up RHP Michael Petersen and optioned LHP Justin Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Wrobleski gave up 10 runs over 5 1/3 inning in Sunday's loss.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

