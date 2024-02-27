Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani set for Dodgers debut Tuesday in spring game vs. White Sox
Published Feb. 27, 2024 10:48 a.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani is likely to get two or three plate appearances Tuesday when he makes his exhibition debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox.

It'll be the two-way star's first game action since signing a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason — and since right elbow surgery in September that will keep the two-time MVP from pitching this year. He'll be the designated hitter, a role he's expected to fill all season.

Ohtani has looked sharp in practice this spring and took live batting practice on Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani will dictate how many at-bats he gets Tuesday, but he expected him to come up two or three times.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21 to start the regular season.

"Most importantly is his health," Roberts told reporters this week. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

