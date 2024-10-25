Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani: 'I came to the U.S. precisely to win a World Series'
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani: 'I came to the U.S. precisely to win a World Series'

Published Oct. 25, 2024 8:41 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani has not only had an historic career, he's had a particularly historic season, becoming the first player to steal at least 50 bases and slug at least 50 home runs in the same year.

Now, as he leads the Dodgers into the World Series against the New York Yankees, he sat down with FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt to discuss what has been a whirlwind year for the Japanese star.

Ohtani was asked why he wanted to play for the Dodgers as a free agent after rising to stardom with the Angels.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With the Dodgers, the tradition and the team atmosphere was special," he said. "I'm honored to play on this team this year."

[Related: Full coverage of the World Series]

Burkhardt touched on a number of other topics with Othani, including …

— What is he watching? Answer: "Breaking Bad."

— Does he feel the pressure of being an international icon? Answer: "To me, it's more of a blessing than pressure. Fans tell me they came all the way from Japan to see me. That's the real blessing, so I want to show them my best."

— What stands out about Yankees star Aaron Judge? Answer: "I'm happy to see such a great player on a great team like the Yankees. It's a real treat to see him perform so well year after year."

— What would winning a World Series mean to you? Answer: "I came to the U.S. precisely to win a World Series. I had a chance to see the World Series trophy and made sure not to touch it. I thought that I would touch it only after we win it."

Watch the entire interview here:

Shohei Ohtani 'I'm honored to play on this team this year'

Shohei Ohtani 'I'm honored to play on this team this year'
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 World Series predictions: Who will win the Series, MVP, more

2024 World Series predictions: Who will win the Series, MVP, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes