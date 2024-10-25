Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani: 'I came to the U.S. precisely to win a World Series' Published Oct. 25, 2024 8:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shohei Ohtani has not only had an historic career, he's had a particularly historic season, becoming the first player to steal at least 50 bases and slug at least 50 home runs in the same year.

Now, as he leads the Dodgers into the World Series against the New York Yankees, he sat down with FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt to discuss what has been a whirlwind year for the Japanese star.

Ohtani was asked why he wanted to play for the Dodgers as a free agent after rising to stardom with the Angels.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With the Dodgers, the tradition and the team atmosphere was special," he said. "I'm honored to play on this team this year."

[Related: Full coverage of the World Series ]

Burkhardt touched on a number of other topics with Othani, including …

— What is he watching? Answer: "Breaking Bad."

— Does he feel the pressure of being an international icon? Answer: "To me, it's more of a blessing than pressure. Fans tell me they came all the way from Japan to see me. That's the real blessing, so I want to show them my best."

— What stands out about Yankees star Aaron Judge? Answer: "I'm happy to see such a great player on a great team like the Yankees. It's a real treat to see him perform so well year after year."

— What would winning a World Series mean to you? Answer: "I came to the U.S. precisely to win a World Series. I had a chance to see the World Series trophy and made sure not to touch it. I thought that I would touch it only after we win it."

Watch the entire interview here:

Shohei Ohtani 'I'm honored to play on this team this year'

share