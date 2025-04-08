Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani breaks out of mini-slump, falls just short of hitting for the cycle
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani breaks out of mini-slump, falls just short of hitting for the cycle

Updated Apr. 8, 2025 12:36 a.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani got going again at the plate Monday night, falling just a double short of hitting for the cycle.

The three-time MVP homered, tripled, singled and walked, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. It was a nice bounce-back for Ohtani after he went 1-for-11 in a weekend series at Philadelphia.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani crushes a game-tying, two-run home run vs. Nationals

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani crushes a game-tying, two-run home run vs. Nationals

With the Dodgers down two runs and Max Muncy on third base with two outs in the ninth inning, Ohtani walked on a full-count splitter from Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He had some really good takes there," Finnegan said. "He knows the situation, too. He knows I’m not going to give him anything too good to hit. He’s a pro. He worked his at-bat and I was able to sneak back in there 3-2. If I was going to get him out, it was because he was going to chase something out of the zone and he did his job and took ball four."

Mookie Betts then grounded out to end the game.

Ohtani, however, focused more on the called third strike he took with a runner aboard in the eighth.

"My approach doesn’t really change — it’s to really get on base," he said through a translator. "That fourth at-bat I really should have just taken a hack and see what happens."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thought Ohtani was unselfish in his final plate appearance when he drew a walk with the game on the line.

"It’s kind of hard to say he was struggling, but tonight he was locked in," Roberts said. "Even that last at-bat to earn the walk versus Finnegan and not try to chase a cycle speaks to being a team player and passing the baton. He had an excellent night."

Dodgers vs. Nationals Highlights | MLB on FOX

Dodgers vs. Nationals Highlights | MLB on FOX

On the pitching side, Ohtani is throwing bullpens and getting closer to live batting practice as the two-way superstar rehabs from elbow surgery.

"I feel pretty good with where I am at physically," he said. "There’s some limitation on how hard I am supposed to throw or how many types of pitches I’m allowed to throw. Once that’s cleared, I will be able to do all of the above. I feel pretty good about throwing live BP."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays agree to massive 14-year contract extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays agree to massive 14-year contract extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes