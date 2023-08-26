Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after leaving Aug. 3 start, Angels GM says
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after leaving Aug. 3 start, Angels GM says

Updated Aug. 26, 2023 9:21 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday.

Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue.

Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26th pitch, and a scan revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

"The only time we had imaging was after he felt the injury," Minasian said. "The imaging was offered earlier in the year and him and his representation turned it down."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani remained in the game against the Mariners as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Minasian didn't fault the lack of a scan then.

"I understand why," he said. "It was a cramp in his finger, and they didn't think it warranted imaging."

Ohtani has not spoken with the media since the injury was revealed Wednesday. He is remaining in the Angels lineup as the DH and the team said Ohtani hasn't determined whether he will have a second Tommy John surgery.

Ben Verlander provides new info on Shohei Ohtani's injury

Ben Verlander provides new info on Shohei Ohtani's injury

"Me, personally, I have zero regrets," Minasian said. "There's injuries that happen in baseball. This is an unfortunate one. It's obviously tough for us, tough for him, and tough for the game."

Ohtani had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018, following his AL Rookie of the Year season. Minasian said this injury was to a different part of the elbow and produced a different set of symptoms.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Coke Zero Sugar 400 live updates: Brad Keselowski takes Stage 2 after huge wreck

Coke Zero Sugar 400 live updates: Brad Keselowski takes Stage 2 after huge wreck

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes