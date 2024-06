Major League Baseball Rhys Hoskins homers in return to Philly, but Phillies get last laugh Updated Jun. 3, 2024 11:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rhys Hoskins homered for the Milwaukee Brewers in his return to Citizens Bank Park, but David Dahl went deep in his Philadelphia debut to back Zack Wheeler and the Phillies in a 3-1 victory Monday night.

In the opener of a three-game series between National League division leaders, Edmundo Sosa and Johan Rojas hit consecutive RBI singles in the second inning at the bottom of Philadelphia's batting order.

Wheeler (7-3) pitched seven strong innings, allowing five hits and three walks. He struck out six.

The only run Wheeler gave up was a homer in the seventh by Hoskins, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Phillies. He was sidelined throughout his final season with the team last year while recovering from a knee injury.

In an emotional return, the popular Hoskins was greeted with a standing ovation from the sellout crowd as well as his former Phillies teammates and coaches. He replied by tipping his cap in acknowledgment.

