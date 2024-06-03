Rhys Hoskins homers in return to Philly, but Phillies get last laugh
Rhys Hoskins homered for the Milwaukee Brewers in his return to Citizens Bank Park, but David Dahl went deep in his Philadelphia debut to back Zack Wheeler and the Phillies in a 3-1 victory Monday night.
In the opener of a three-game series between National League division leaders, Edmundo Sosa and Johan Rojas hit consecutive RBI singles in the second inning at the bottom of Philadelphia's batting order.
Wheeler (7-3) pitched seven strong innings, allowing five hits and three walks. He struck out six.
The only run Wheeler gave up was a homer in the seventh by Hoskins, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Phillies. He was sidelined throughout his final season with the team last year while recovering from a knee injury.
In an emotional return, the popular Hoskins was greeted with a standing ovation from the sellout crowd as well as his former Phillies teammates and coaches. He replied by tipping his cap in acknowledgment.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Super Saturday on FOX: London Game, Belmont Stakes and more!
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Phillies' weakness? Cardinals contenders? Mariners blockbuster trade? 5 burning MLB questions
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees still No. 1? Braves, Cubs still top 10?
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters
-
Super Saturday on FOX: London Game, Belmont Stakes and more!
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Phillies' weakness? Cardinals contenders? Mariners blockbuster trade? 5 burning MLB questions
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees still No. 1? Braves, Cubs still top 10?
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters