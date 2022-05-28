Major League Baseball
Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Giants' Pederson Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Giants' Pederson
Major League Baseball

Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Giants' Pederson

1 hour ago

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped him prior to Friday’s series opener over a dispute about their fantasy football league.

While the Giants warmed up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the players were separated.

Pham said Saturday that he had agreed to a three-game suspension by Major League Baseball for the incident, per The Athletic. He said the suspension started Friday night.

Pederson said after the Reds’ 5-1 victory Friday night that Pham accused him of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in a fantasy football league. Pederson said the player he put on IR had been ruled out for that week, which made it a legal move. He said Pham had executed essentially the same maneuver with his own team.

"I sent a screenshot of the rules, how it says that if a player’s ruled out, you’re allowed to put him on the IR and that’s all I was doing," Pederson. "He literally did the same thing. That was basically all of it."

Pham had a slightly different view of things. He said Pederson said some "disrespectful" things about his former team, the Padres, in a text message. He also said Pederson's fantasy football machinations were "sketchy."

"We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code," Pham said. "You’re [messing] with my money."

Pederson said he had no advance notice that Pham might confront him during the series in Cincinnati.

"There was no argument, he kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ and I said, ‘Fantasy football?’" Pederson recalled.

The Giants outfielder said he didn’t retaliate after being slapped, and he has no plans to re-engage Pham while the team is in Cincinnati.

"Violence isn’t the answer. It’s over as far as I’m concerned," Pederson said. "I won’t talk to him. I don’t think he wants to talk to me, I don’t know. It was a weird interaction."

Pham threatened violence to settle an on-field score with San Diego's Luke Voit in April, challenging the slugger to a fight after Voit injured Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson with a hard, ugly slide into home.

"If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well," Pham said. "Anything. Muay Thai, whatever. Like I said, I’ve got an owner here who will let me use his facility."

The scuffle was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark.

Reds manager David Bell refused to comment on the incident, and Pham refused to speak on the record with reporters.

"Major League Baseball is investigating it, and until that’s complete, I’m probably not going to say much on it," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Giants manager Gabe Kapler won't take field for anthem in wake of Uvalde
Major League Baseball

Giants manager Gabe Kapler won't take field for anthem in wake of Uvalde

20 hours ago
William Contreras on historic run for Braves
Major League Baseball

William Contreras on historic run for Braves

23 hours ago
Tommy Edman becoming a star as Cardinals' leadoff man, shortstop
Major League Baseball

Tommy Edman becoming a star as Cardinals' leadoff man, shortstop

1 day ago
MLB odds: Bookmaker's take on the Astros, Yankees, Braves, Dodgers, more
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Bookmaker's take on the Astros, Yankees, Braves, Dodgers, more

1 day ago
Trea Turner’s return to D.C. put blockbuster 2021 trade into focus
Major League Baseball

Trea Turner’s return to D.C. put blockbuster 2021 trade into focus

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes