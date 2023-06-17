Major League Baseball
Red Sox's Tanner Houck 'got lucky' after being hit in face by liner vs. Yankees
Major League Baseball

Red Sox's Tanner Houck 'got lucky' after being hit in face by liner vs. Yankees

Updated Jun. 17, 2023 11:17 a.m. ET

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck went to a hospital and received stitches after he was struck in the face by a line drive during Friday's game against the New York Yankees.

"He was conscious the whole time, so that's good," manager Alex Cora said after Boston's 15-5 win. "He's got a cut, he's in the hospital right now getting further tests. Obviously, we'll know more at the end of the night. But he got lucky."

With Boston leading 10-1 in the fifth inning, New York's Kyle Higashioka led off and fell behind 1-2 in the count, before lining Houck's 92 mph sinker straight up the middle and hitting Houck. Cora said it cut him in his cheek area.

"He knew where he was right away, and he kept saying he was fine," Cora said.

Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by athletic trainers. His face was bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power.

Red Sox's Justin Turner smashes grand slam in rout of Yankees

Red Sox's Justin Turner smashes grand slam in rout of Yankees

"Just a scary moment," teammate Justin Turner said. "To see him go down like that, not sure where it got him. But to see him get up and walk off the field, I didn't get a chance to talk to him in the clubhouse but a couple of other guys did. He was in pretty good spirits before he went to the hospital to get some scans. I'll check in on him. Hopefully, it's just a few stitches and he'll be back out there."

He covered his nose with a towel and raised his left fist to the crowd as he walked down the steps into the dugout. Houck was replaced by Joe Jacques.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houck allowed one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Time changed for Sunday's USFL game between Gamblers, Breakers

Time changed for Sunday's USFL game between Gamblers, Breakers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes