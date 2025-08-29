Major League Baseball
Red Sox Release RHP Walker Buehler After Signing Him To $21 Million Deal
Published Aug. 29, 2025 5:44 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox released veteran right-hander Walker Buehler in a series of moves Friday that included calling up top pitching prospect Payton Tolle for his major league debut.

The 31-year-old Buehler, a two-time All-Star who won two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed a one-year $21.05 million deal with the Red Sox for 2025 with a mutual option for next year.

But Buehler has struggled, going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games, including 22 starts. Buehler was on pace for career lows in several categories and had recently been sent to the bullpen. He's 54-29 in 144 starts over eight major league seasons.

Buehler had a rough patch last season coming off a second Tommy John surgery. But he memorably closed out the Dodgers' 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees, recording the final three outs in Game 5 two days after pitching five shutout innings as the starter in Game 3.

Tolle, the Red Sox's second-round pick out of TCU in the 2024 MLB amateur draft, was scheduled to start against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. The left-hander had a 3-5 record and 3.04 ERA in 91 2/3 innings at three levels in the minors, most recently at Triple-A Worcester.

Boston also recalled utility player Nick Sogard from Worcester and optioned outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia to Worcester.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

