Published Jul. 8, 2023 6:54 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen needs a third elbow surgery.

Rasmussen's surgery is scheduled for July 24, and the procedure will be done by Dr. Keith Meister, Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

"Unfortunately, he's going to miss the rest of the year," Cash said. "He will get what they're calling the brace put in. I know that the doctor that he talked to, Dr. Meister, just felt like this is probably the best course of action to get him back on the field as quick as possible and as healthy as possible."

Cash didn't rule out Rasmussen from returning mid-season next year.

Rasmussen, who has been on the 60-day injured list with what was called a right elbow flexor strain since May 12, previously had Tommy John surgery in March 2016 and August 2017.

"Ras is frustrated," Cash said. "We were all kind of hopeful that maybe he'd be pitching for us at some point this season, but it's not going to happen."

Rasmussen went 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts before being shut down. He was 11-7 and had a 2.84 ERA over 28 starts in 2021.

The 27-year-old right-hander took a perfect game into the ninth inning against Baltimore last August 14, and then had a no-hitter into the sixth in his next start six days later against Kansas City.

Tampa Bay had a reliever pitch for them after undergoing three Tommy John surgeries when Jonny Venters made his first big-league appearance in six years on April 25, 2018. Venters made a combined 50 appearances between the Rays and Atlanta in 2018, and 12 more with the Braves and Washington in his final season.

The news regarding Rasmussen is another blow to the depleted Rays' rotation.

Ace Shane McClanahan is on the injured list with mid-back tightness, but is expected back to start July 16 at Kansas City. Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baz are done for the year following Tommy John surgery. Josh Fleming is sidelined with left elbow inflammation and is throwing off a bullpen mound.

The AL-best Rays had lost 12 of 18 entering Saturday’s game with the Braves.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

