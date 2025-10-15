Major League Baseball
21st Century World Series Champions, Ranked: 2006 Cardinals Are No. 25
Major League Baseball

21st Century World Series Champions, Ranked: 2006 Cardinals Are No. 25

Published Oct. 21, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET

Among the 25 World Series champions since 2000, how did the 2006 Cardinals land in this spot? 

In 2006, Albert Pujols had one of the best seasons of his career. He slashed .331/.431/.671 with 49 homers, leading the majors in slugging percentage. Scott Rolen was his usual masterful self at third base and added plenty at the plate, too. Utilitymen Scott Spiezio and Chris Duncan hit well, while shortstop David Eckstein fielded fine but struggled at the plate. Veteran center-fielder Jim Edmonds was still productive, but at age 36 was slowing down. 

Let’s speed things up: Things aren’t great on offense when your 10th-ranked hitter by WAR is a starting pitcher, as was the case with the ‘06 Cards. Mark Mulder hit .280/.400/.480 in 36 plate appearances, and that created a ton of value given NL pitchers batted .132/.167/.175 overall. 

More 2006 Cardinals in a nutshell: Mulder was a better hitter than a pitcher. He had a 7.14 ERA across 17 starts. That was just kind of how the middle and back-end of the rotation went for this team, with Anthony Reyes posting a 5.06 ERA in 17 starts and Jeff Weaver at 5.18 across 15 starts. They were both better than Jason Marquis, who led the NL in losses with 16 owing to a 6.02 ERA. Chris Carpenter was his usual self with a 3.09 ERA in 221.2 innings, and Jeff Suppan was above-average — and therefore the team’s second-best starter — in his 190.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bullpen was significantly better, with Jason Isringhausen closing games, and a slew of relievers successfully supporting him. The star of the pen was rookie Adam Wainwright. He would throw 75 innings with a 3.12 ERA while striking out well over three times as many batters as he walked. Wainwright is responsible for the most significant memory most people have of the 2006 postseason, too — one that still haunts Mets fans. 

In the bottom of the ninth in Game 7 of the NLCS, Wainwright was on the mound to close it out. Carlos Beltran came to the plate with two outs. Beltran had hit .275/.388/.594 with New York that season, his best in the majors to that point and also afterward, thanks to 41 homers and 95 walks to go along with a Gold Glove. 

As he came to the plate, the TV announcer said that Beltran had "murdered" Cardinals pitching in his two postseasons against St. Louis, as a member of the Astros in 2004 and with the Mets that fall. Here, the bases were loaded with two outs, with the Cardinals up two runs. The first pitch was a called strike fastball. The second was a curveball that Beltran fouled off. The third? A gorgeous curveball on the corner that locked up Beltran, who struck out looking. It was the end of the Mets’ season, and the true beginning of Wainwright’s excellent career. 

It was also a sign that nothing could stop this 83-win team, two years after the Cardinals' 105-win 2004 club had been swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
St. Louis Cardinals
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes