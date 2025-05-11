Major League Baseball Rangers' Josh Jung hits 2-run HR for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother's Day Updated May. 11, 2025 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Josh Jung delivered a special Mother's Day gift to his mom, Mary. The Texas Rangers third baseman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning of his team’s 6-1 win at Detroit on Sunday.

Jung's brother, Jace, was in the Tigers' lineup at the same position. Before the game, Mary Jung delivered the game ball to the mound and her sons joined her on the field.

"My heart is just exploding. I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better Mother’s Day gift," Mary Jung said in an interview on the Rangers’ telecast. "We’re all in the same place, to begin with. But then to watch them live their dream, do what they love to do, I couldn’t be more proud."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first home run by a player facing his brother's team on Mother’s Day since at least 1969.

"It’s a pretty cool feat, pretty rare," Josh Jung said.

The Jungs’ parents, Mary and Jeff, were in attendance throughout the three-game series. The brothers also started on Saturday when Texas won 10-3.

"To everybody involved — parents, my brother and I, his girlfriend — all encompassing, I think everyone had a great time, a great moment," Josh Jung said. "Any time we all get to be in the same city, which is kind of rare now, it’s special. To be able to play against each other, I know my parents are super proud. All the emotions come out because of all the sacrifices they’ve made for us. There’s no way to say thank you, but hopefully they were super proud watching us both going out there and playing the same position for these last two days."

The Jung brothers gave their parents jerseys prior to the game — half with Texas blue, the other side with Detroit white. Their mom had already purchased a similar jersey.

The Jung brothers escorted Mary to the mound and she placed the ball there before Tigers starter Reese Olson’s first pitch.

"Super cool moments, pinch-me moments," Josh Jung said. "It will probably never happen again."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

