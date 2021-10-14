Major League Baseball MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Dodgers and Giants tied up in series-deciding Game 5 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The teams with the two best records in baseball are facing off in a do-or-die Game 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are tied 2-2, with neither being able to gain an edge over the other.

With the Giants at home, they handed the ball to Logan Webb, who already proved capable of shutting down the Dodgers' potent offense with a 10-strikeout, shutout performance in Game 1.

The Dodgers were finally able to breakthrough against Webb in the top of the sixth inning, scoring their first run against the Giants ace but the Giants were able to respond in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

A trip to the NLCS to face the Atlanta Braves is on the line.

Here are the top plays from Thursday:

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Pitcher's duel

Once again, the Dodgers have struggled to solve the problem that is Logan Webb on the mound.

Through four innings, the Giants' ace locked down the Dodgers' lineup with three strikeouts and just two hits allowed while not allowing a run.

For The Dodgers, it was pitching-by-committee through four innings, with Corey Knebel, Brusdar Graterol and Julio Urías combining to pitch four shutout innings.

Scratching first

After 13 innings, the Dodgers were finally able to get a run against Webb thanks to an RBI-double from Corey Seager in the top of the sixth inning.

Tie game

Urías had the Giants flummoxed in his three innings on the mound until Darin Ruf hit a solo homer against him in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Logan's Web

Webb might have given up his first run of the series in the sixth inning, but he turned in another dominant performance against the Dodgers in Game 5.

Webb turned in seven innings of work, allowing just one run while striking out seven Dodgers.

For the series, Webb pitched 14.2 innings while striking out 17 batters, allowing just one run.

