Major League Baseball
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper set to undergo elbow surgery
Major League Baseball

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper set to undergo elbow surgery

58 mins ago

Following an incredible 2022 season that concluded with a run to the World Series, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper will undergo surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow next week, per team president Dave Dombrowski.

The elbow injury, which Harper initially suffered back in April, limited his throwing ability and forced him to play exclusively at designated hitter. The ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) is the same ligament that often forces baseball players to undergo Tommy John Surgery to repair. It is not yet known whether Harper will undergo Tommy John surgery, Dombrowski said.

It is possible Harper could miss the beginning of the 2023 season, though it was not immediately clear how long the recovery timeline will be.

"We have no prognosis, really, until he goes into the elbow and takes a look at it," Dombrowski said of the surgeon. "The anticipation is something will happen that I think will slow him down for the season, but we'll know more next week."

Harper went 18-for-43 with five home runs over the first three rounds of the 2022 MLB playoffs. He also aided the Phillies' comeback victory in Game 1 of the World Series and hit a home run to ignite a raucous Philadelphia home crowd in the Phillies' Game 3 win.

'MLB on FOX' crew discuss Phillies' Bryce Harper's dominant postseason

'MLB on FOX' crew discuss Phillies' Bryce Harper's dominant postseason
The "MLB on FOX" crew discusses Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's dominant postseason.

However, Harper had just one hit in 12 plate appearances over the series' final three games, as the Houston Astros won three straight for their second World Series title in six seasons.

Harper recorded a .286 batting average and 18 home runs in just 99 games during the 2022 regular season as he missed several weeks due to the aforementioned elbow injury. 

"You don’t ever want to lose Bryce, you really don’t," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday. "While we will be missing him, and looking forward to getting him back, it’ll give somebody else an opportunity."

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Yankees offseason primer: Aaron Judge is the top priority. Who could join him?
Major League Baseball

Yankees offseason primer: Aaron Judge is the top priority. Who could join him?

11 mins ago
Mariners boost offense, trade for outfielder Teoscar Hernández
Major League Baseball

Mariners boost offense, trade for outfielder Teoscar Hernández

1 hour ago
Xander Bogaerts is free agency’s safest shortstop. Here's why
Major League Baseball

Xander Bogaerts is free agency’s safest shortstop. Here's why

2 hours ago
Guardians' Terry Francona, Mets' Buck Showalter win Managers of the Year
Major League Baseball

Guardians' Terry Francona, Mets' Buck Showalter win Managers of the Year

19 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO
Major League Baseball

Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes