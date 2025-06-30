Major League Baseball
Phillies' Bryce Harper Reinstated After Injured List Stint With Sore Wrist
Published Jun. 30, 2025 3:15 p.m. ET

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was reinstated Monday ahead of Philadelphia's opener against San Diego after a stint on the injured list with right wrist inflammation.

Harper went on the 10-day injured list on June 6.

The two-time National League MVP and eight-time MLB All-Star is hitting .258 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 57 games. He also missed five games, from May 26 to June 2, with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider.

Harper said when he went on the IL that he felt pain in the wrist during a large portion of last season, when he hit 30 homers while helping the Phillies win the NL East.

The Phillies entered Monday’s game in first place in the division. They are 13-14 overall this season without Harper in the lineup.

To make room on the 26-man roster, infielder Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

