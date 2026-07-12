Major League Baseball
Peyton Bonds, Nephew of Barry Bonds, Drafted By Giants 90th Overall In MLB Draft
Major League Baseball

Peyton Bonds, Nephew of Barry Bonds, Drafted By Giants 90th Overall In MLB Draft

Updated Jul. 12, 2026 2:34 p.m. ET

There's another Bonds in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The Giants drafted Rutgers outfielder Peyton Bonds in the third round of the amateur draft on Saturday, putting him with the same franchise where uncle Barry Bonds and grandfather Bobby Bonds both starred for years.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Peyton Bonds hit .352 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases last season for Rutgers.

Barry Bonds set a major league record with 762 career home runs and won seven Most Valuable Player awards. Bobby and Barry Bonds are considered one of the greatest father-son combinations in baseball history.

There were plenty of family connections in the draft held this weekend in Philadelphia, the site of Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

The Miami Marlins selected shortstop Jacob Lombard with the No. 14 pick. Lombard is the son of Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr. and younger brother of top Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr.

The Milwaukee Brewers took high school shortstop Trey Ebel with the 25th pick. He is the brother of Brady Ebel, whom they drafted with the 32nd selection last year. Their father is Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel — expected to pitch to Phillies slugger Bryce Harper in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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