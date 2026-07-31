MLB Schedule Today: How to Watch, TV, Streaming for Yankees vs. Cubs, More
There are 15 MLB games on today's schedule, and three of them air nationally on FOX and FS1. FS1 carries an afternoon matchup between the Twins and Mariners, two teams hovering right around .500, while FOX has a doubleheader of its own in prime time featuring the Diamondbacks and Guardians, both clubs sitting comfortably above .500, and the Yankees and Cubs, two of the stronger records in baseball right now. All three streams live and on demand on FOX One.
MLB Schedule for August 1 on FOX Networks
Twins at Mariners
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA
Minnesota is hovering around .500 and Seattle is hanging just below it, so this one shapes up as a tight, low-margin affair between two teams still very much in the mix. Both sides need wins to keep pace in a crowded American League field, which should make for a competitive afternoon on the West Coast.
Diamondbacks at Guardians
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH
Arizona and Cleveland enter this one on comparable footing, both clubs a handful of games over .500 and pushing for playoff positioning in their respective leagues. It is a matchup of two teams trending in the right direction, and neither wants to slip this weekend.
Yankees at Cubs
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
This is a marquee matchup between two of the better records in baseball. New York and Chicago have both separated themselves from the pack, and a night game at Wrigley Field between two contenders is about as good as the regular season gets.
Other August 1 MLB Games
- 3:07 p.m. ET: Cardinals at Blue Jays (Rogers SportsNet, St. Louis Cardinals TV Network)
- 4:10 p.m. ET: Marlins at Mets (SportsNet New York, Miami Marlins TV Network)
- 4:10 p.m. ET: White Sox at Rays (Tampa Bay Rays TV Network, Chicago Sports Network)
- 6:40 p.m. ET: Pirates at Reds (Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Cincinnati Reds TV Network)
- 7:05 p.m. ET: Phillies at Orioles (NBC Sports Philadelphia, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network)
- 7:10 p.m. ET: Rangers at Astros (RSN, Space City Home Network)
- 7:15 p.m. ET: Nationals at Braves (Braves Vision, Washington Nationals TV Network)
- 8:10 p.m. ET: Royals at Rockies (Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals TV Network)
- 8:40 p.m. ET: Giants at Padres (San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Bay Area)
- 9:10 p.m. ET: Red Sox at Dodgers (NESN, Spectrum SportsNet LA)
- 9:38 p.m. ET: Brewers at Angels (Milwaukee Brewers TV Network, Angels Broadcast Television)
- 9:40 p.m. ET: Tigers at Athletics (Detroit SportsNet, NBC Sports California)
How to Watch MLB Games
FOX and FS1 carry today's national games, Twins at Mariners, Diamondbacks at Guardians and Yankees at Cubs, all of them streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
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