Padres third baseman Manny Machado has right elbow surgery
Padres third baseman Manny Machado has right elbow surgery

Published Oct. 3, 2023 11:42 p.m. ET

Third baseman Manny Machado had right elbow extensor tendon repair surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles and has an estimated recovery time of four to six months, the San Diego Padres announced.

That timetable should have Machado back on the field sometime during spring training.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team physician for the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the NFL's Rams.

Machado was limited to designated hitter in September due to tennis elbow. He finished hitting .258 with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs.

The Padres missed the playoffs despite having baseball's third-highest payroll and a lineup anchored by Machado and fellow stars Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts.

Machado helped San Diego reach the NL Championships Series last fall and was second in NL MVP voting.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

