Padres star Xander Bogaerts placed on IL with fractured left shoulder

San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left shoulder, the club announced Wednesday.

"I'm not a big timetable guy," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "Obviously he'll be on the sidelines for a period of time. It's really impossible to say how long. We're still gathering information."

Bogaerts injured his shoulder while diving for a ground ball in the first game of a doubleheader Monday against the Braves. Bogaerts was escorted off the field after being evaluated by training staff.

Initial imaging of Bogaerts' shoulder came back negative, but the fracture was revealed when further tests were done on Wednesday.

"Not as good (of news) as we clearly would have hoped, especially after the initial imaging," Shildt said.

Bogaerts, who was placed on the IL retroactive to May 21, is hitting .219 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

In related roster moves, the Padres selected the contract of outfielder David Peralta and transferred right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño to the 60-day IL.

Luis Arraez started at second base for the second straight game on Wednesday. Shildt said he will get creative in terms of replacing Bogaerts moving forward.

"The good news is, we have options between three or four different guys," Shildt said. "We're still in the process of figuring things out."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

