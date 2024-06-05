Major League Baseball Padres' Manny Machado leaves in four inning vs. Angels after an apparent right leg injury Updated Jun. 5, 2024 11:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado left Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels after running out a ground ball during the fourth inning.

Padres' Manny Machado gets injured during game against Angels

Machado grimaced after reaching first base and appeared to injure his upper right leg as he ran out an attempted double play. He was looked at by a trainer before walking gingerly back to the first-base dugout.

Machado has a .249 batting average, but was hitting 344 clip in his last 17 games entering Wednesday. He also had a hit in 12 of his last 14 contests.

Catch Up with Highlights

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Manny Machado San Diego Padres Major League Baseball

share