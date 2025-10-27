Orioles Hire Guardians Associate Manager Craig Albernaz as Manager

The Baltimore Orioles have hired Craig Albernaz as their manager.

Albernaz, who turns 43 on Thursday, was previously an associate manager with the Cleveland Guardians. He was promoted to that role after serving as bench coach in 2024.

Albernaz takes over a Baltimore team that still has plenty of potential despite sliding to 75 wins this year and a last-place finish in the AL East. The Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde in May, and Tony Mansolino ran the team on an interim basis the rest of the way.

Baltimore announced the move Monday.

"We are elated to welcome Craig Albernaz as the next manager of the Orioles and our leader on the field," team president Mike Elias said in a statement. "Craig has built an exemplary career across multiple successful organizations and brings a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge and talent to our organization and to this new challenge. We believe he is the right person at the right time to elevate our baseball operations and guide our team back to the playoffs and a World Series championship."

Under Monsolino, who took over in the dugout with 119 games left in the season, Baltimore went 60-59 after a 15-28 start under Hyde, who won American League Manager of the Year honors in 2023 when the O's won 101 games and the AL East crown. Prior to his time with the Guardians, Albernaz was the bullpen and catching coach for the Giants, and spent nine seasons as a player in the minors – as a backstop – after signing as an undrafted free agent with the then-Devil Rays in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

