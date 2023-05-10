Major League Baseball
Orioles announce new 'Bird Bath Splash Zone' for fans to mimic player celebrations
Updated May. 10, 2023

The Baltimore Orioles are taking their water-themed hit celebrations to a new level this summer — by getting fans involved.

The team sent out a promotional email Wednesday that announced a new "Bird Bath Splash Zone" for fans sitting in a section of the left field bleachers inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where spectators in that section will get sprayed with water when the Orioles record an extra-base hit. 

It's a play on Orioles players' various water-themed celebrations for hits — including a beer bong-styled "homer hose" for home runs — that quickly went viral after their debut earlier this year.

[Swords, Samurai helmets and more: Ranking MLB's best HR celebrations]

"We encourage fans to celebrate with the Orioles team by mimicking turning on the faucet, activating the sprinklers, and drinking out of the homer hose, and joining in on the fun in Section 86!" the announcement said in part.

But the Orioles did issue a warning — fans should be prepared to get wet.

Baltimore's young core is backing up its dugout celebrations with some great play on the field as well. The Orioles are holding their own in an extremely competitive American League East so far in the 2023 season. 

Their 23-13 record entering Wednesday is the third-best in Major League Baseball, but unfortunately for Baltimore, one of the two teams in front of them is the white-hot Tampa Bay Rays, who have an MLB-best 29-8 record and lead the Orioles by 5.5 games in the AL East.

Several other MLB teams have introduced their own viral home run celebrations this season, including a new patriotic one from the Orioles' nearby rivals, the Washington Nationals.

