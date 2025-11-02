Ohtani Gives A-Rod an Autograph, Praises World's 'No. 1 Pitcher' Yamamoto

Shohei Ohtani has done just about everything in baseball now. That includes two World Series titles, and likely the fourth MVP of his impressive career.

But the two-way superstar is still amazed by his Dodgers teammate and Japanese compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

After Saturday's Game 7 win over the Blue Jays, Ohanti had high praise for Yamamoto and his incredible performances that earned him the 2025 World Series MVP. Yamamoto won both of his starts during the Fall Classic: a stellar six-inning showing in Game 6 that came after a complete-game masterpiece in Game 2.

Yamamoto followed it up with an amazing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in Game 7 of the World Series, which the Dodgers won 4-3 in 11 innings.



"I have no idea how he pulled it off … I really believe this. I think he is the No. 1 pitcher in the whole world," Ohtani told the MLB on FOX crew through his interpreter.



But Ohtani's performances throughout the series shouldn't be discounted. Along with starting Game 7, he had two hits in the win. After getting on base nine times with two home runs in the 18-inning Game 3 win, he turned right around the very next day and started Game 4 on the mound.

"The 18-inning game was tough because I wasn't able to sleep, and I was on base a lot. That was a tougher one," Ohtani said.

In all, an amazing postseason run that had MLB on FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez asking for Ohtani's autograph.

"Everything was so fun … Both sides, their team, our team. I think we had an amazing game. It was something I can only image," Ohtani said.

