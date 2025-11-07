NL and AL Silver Sluggers: Cal Raleigh, Pete Alonso Honored With First Wins

Major League Baseball announced its 2025 Silver Slugger Award winners this week, and while the usual superstar suspects are on this year's list of winners, there are also plenty of first-timers.

The awards, which go to the top offensive player at each position and the best offensive teams in each league, are voted on by MLB managers and coaches. Who made the cut this year?

Here is the full list of Silver Slugger Award winners in the National League and American League:

*signifies first-time winners

National League

Catcher — Hunter Goodman, Colorado*

First base — Pete Alonso, New York*

Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third base — Manny Machado, San Diego

Shortstop — Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona*

Outfield — Juan Soto, New York

Outfield — Corbin Carroll, Arizona*

Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Chicago

Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Utility — Alec Burleson, St. Louis*

Team: Los Angeles

American League

Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle*

First base — Nick Kurtz, Athletics*

Second base — Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York*

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — Byron Buxton, Minnesota*

Outfield — Riley Greene, Detroit*

Designated hitter — George Springer, Toronto

Utility — Zach McKinstry, Detroit*

Team: New York

The Associated Press contributed to this report.