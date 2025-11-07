NL and AL Silver Sluggers: Cal Raleigh, Pete Alonso Honored With First Wins
Major League Baseball announced its 2025 Silver Slugger Award winners this week, and while the usual superstar suspects are on this year's list of winners, there are also plenty of first-timers.
The awards, which go to the top offensive player at each position and the best offensive teams in each league, are voted on by MLB managers and coaches. Who made the cut this year?
Here is the full list of Silver Slugger Award winners in the National League and American League:
*signifies first-time winners
National League
Catcher — Hunter Goodman, Colorado*
First base — Pete Alonso, New York*
Second base — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Third base — Manny Machado, San Diego
Shortstop — Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona*
Outfield — Juan Soto, New York
Outfield — Corbin Carroll, Arizona*
Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Chicago
Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Utility — Alec Burleson, St. Louis*
Team: Los Angeles
American League
Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle*
First base — Nick Kurtz, Athletics*
Second base — Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York*
Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
Shortstop — Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield — Byron Buxton, Minnesota*
Outfield — Riley Greene, Detroit*
Designated hitter — George Springer, Toronto
Utility — Zach McKinstry, Detroit*
Team: New York
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
